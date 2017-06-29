A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 21 people including Christina Gradillas, 38, Montrose Street, Liberty, on failure to comply, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May. 25, reports say Gradillas had to be hospitalized after she swallowed drugs she had concealed in her private area while being booked into the Mahoning County jail.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after she swallowed the substance while in a changing room at the jail where she was to be booked after leading police on a vehicle and foot chase.

The grand jury also indicted Austin T. Burke, 18, Miller South Road, Bristolville, on grand theft.

On Feb. 2, reports say Burke stole a vehicle and was apprehended by Springfield Township police.

The grand jury also indicted Tawana Walton, 49, Cohasset Drive, on possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.