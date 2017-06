BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ARTIS, GABRIEL 12/28/1963 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Contempt Of Court



BLACK, DERRICK 9/21/1961 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



BOTTE, PAUL 6/11/1978 POLAND TWP. POLICE Trafficking in Drugs



CARABBIA, ORLANDO A JR 5/7/1966 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

CLARETT, ALFRED 10/25/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Obstructing Official Business

COLLAZO, JORGE 3/28/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

COTTLE, ERNEST K II 12/21/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



DETCHON, TOMMI L 7/2/1982 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



FERKO, DARRYL S 7/21/1993 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

FOOSE, AUBREY ARMOND 2/8/1995 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



FRANKLIN, KEITH 7/24/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

GRAZIER, ANNETTE 11/9/1988 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



KRIVANEK, MATTHEW 6/14/1991 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Attempt - USE FOR ORC ARREST OFFENSE CODE ONLY



LAFAYE, DAVID 7/18/1985 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MCGHEE, ABBIGAIL GRACE LEIGHANN 9/28/1993 NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

MORRIS, SAMANTHA 5/2/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic

OCONNELL, KIMBERLY ANN 6/26/1991 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

STANFORD, JAMES JR 12/9/1968 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Vandalism

STOVER, KALEA M 5/6/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Weapons

SUSAK, JOSEPH MATTHEW 6/5/1975 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WOOLFOLK, STEPHAN RUSSELL 8/6/1987 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

WRIGHT, ANDRE CURTIS JR 9/5/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

YOUNG, JERMAINE E 10/17/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probatione

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

AKERS, TIFFANY 8/25/1981 6/27/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ALEXANDER, VICKY E 2/24/1957 1/30/2017 TIME SERVED



BAILEY, HEATHER D 3/28/1986 1/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CLINKSCALE, BRANDON LAMONT 7/3/1992 6/26/2017 BONDED OUT



COLGROVE, SHERYL E 4/11/1974 6/28/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



COLLA, CASEY E 6/3/1981 6/28/2017 TIME SERVED



FLOYD, TRANIQUA J 1/15/1991 1/13/2014 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HUFF, DONALD JOSEPH 12/8/1962 6/28/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, TROCOLA C 7/13/1976 4/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KIMBLE, JOHN 2/18/1970 6/20/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



KORDA, AMANDA 9/29/1981 4/30/2017 TIME SERVED

KUSZEWSKI, KEVIN 9/6/1990 6/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LOWE, CYNTHIA 9/10/1953 6/27/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MCCUDDEN, MICHAEL JOSEPH 8/31/1956 6/28/2017 BONDED OUT

MOORE, JASMINE M 12/17/1971 6/26/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MORRIS, NATOIA D 3/21/1983 6/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

PERRY, CHRISTOPHER 3/19/1997 6/28/2017 BONDED OUT

PETERSON, ISHMAEL G 7/7/1995 6/29/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

PORTER, KENNETH 5/20/1951 6/27/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



SALTER, KIMBERLY A 7/24/1981 4/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHELTON, PIERRE J 9/28/1993 2/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHUBERT, ASHLEY E 8/5/1986 3/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SPONAUGLE, MILFORD R. 9/11/1960 6/12/2017 TIME SERVED



STIVER, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT 9/11/1985 6/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SUTTON, MICHAEL JAMES 11/29/1980 6/29/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



TRAYLOR, DANAISA UNIQUE 7/30/1997 6/13/2017 BONDED OUT

VLASSICH, ASHLYN MARIE 7/18/1986 4/21/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WILLIAMS, GARELL TARON 8/3/1992 6/27/2017 BONDED OUT



WYLIE, JAMEELAH I 8/26/1993 6/25/2017 BONDED OUT