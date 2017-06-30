YOUNGSTOWN

Marisa Sergi wrote her in memory book when she was in fifth grade that she wanted to be a winemaker.

Today, the 23-year-old is in fact a winemaker, but more than that: She’s an entrepreneur with a fearless spirit.

That spirit took her to Arkansas this week to pitch her product to Walmart.

The pitch was accepted, and come fall, the RedHead Red Blend wine she created will be on the shelves of a few dozen Ohio Walmart stores to start.

“It felt like an out-of-body experience,” Sergi said of Walmart accepting her pitch. “I couldn’t believe they gave me a chance to be on their national stage. I was extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity because I knew it was not easy to get them to say yes.”

For the Walmart open call, the company invited more than 500 businesses from across the nation to present their products June 28.

