YOUNGSTOWN

It is not easy to change the mind of Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, especially after it’s made up.

But Bernie Belfrage was able to do that Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, as a man accused of punching Belfrage in the face last November at Club 76 in Austintown, which in turn caused Belfrage to suffer a brain injury after he hit his head, was to be sentenced to six months in the Mahoning County jail.

Justin Hall, 29, of McDonald, had pleaded guilty in April to an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, down from an original charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

At the time, Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak recommended a sentence of six months. He said the Belfrage agreed to a six-month sentence despite suffering a brain injury. At the time of the plea, Judge Krichbaum agreed he would go along with the recommendation.

When the judge asked why Belfrage was OK with that, Belfrage came up to address the court. After hearing Belfrage speak, however, he changed his mind.

