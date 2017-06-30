YOUNGSTOWN

Family members of a 65-year-old woman who was run over and killed in November in a Southern Park Mall parking lot were unhappy Thursday after the man charged in her death pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Relatives of Judy Dailey said they were upset because the charge that Matthew Wilson, 23, of Florida, pleaded guilty to in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court is only a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Dailey’s husband, Charles Dailey, said even a maximum sentence is not punishment enough.

“This is a slap on the wrist,” Dailey said after the plea hearing. “I’m not satisfied with that at all.”

Wilson was indicted March 31 in the Nov. 29 death of Judy Dailey, of Berlin Center, who was struck by a car while she was in a parking lot near the JC Penney department store and killed by blunt-force trauma injuries to her head.

