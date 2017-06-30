AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Police Department received crime-lab results from a February overdose the day after the victim overdosed for the second time.

Samantha Morris, 29, of Austintown, faces charges of two counts of inducing panic; one is for a Feb. 4 overdose, and another for a June 21 overdose.

Charges of possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse heroin also resulted from the February call.

First responders used Narcan to revive Morris both times she overdosed.

Austintown Detective Lt. Jeff Solic said the case highlights three factors that complicate the department’s ability to contend with the overdose epidemic.

Read what those are in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.