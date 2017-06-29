JOBS
Boardman officials select FBI agent as next police chief


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 4:58 p.m.

BOARDMAN

The township’s next police chief will be Todd Werth, who is the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Supervisory Resident Agent for the Youngstown bureau.

Werth will replace Police Chief Jack Nichols, who will retire in January.

The township initially received 12 applications for the position. The final three candidates were Werth, Youngstown Police Capt. Rod J. Foley, and Boardman Police Sgt. Glen Riddle.

