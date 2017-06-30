JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Acquaintances renewed at 19th Struthers Day today


Published: Thu, June 29, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

STRUTHERS

Every few minutes or so Tracy Mason would look up from her booth at Struthers Day Thursday evening to greet an acquaintance.

The event, Mason says, functions as a “who’s who” of Struthers.

“I see people who graduated with me,” said Mason, a Poland resident who grew up in Struthers. “Some of them are here with their own children now. Some of them are here with grandchildren.”

Mason helped run a station for Struthers Parkside Church which included a bean bag toss and prizes.

Local businesses and community organizations offered games and refreshments at the 19th annual Struthers Day from 4 to 8 p.m. in Mauthe Park.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes