STRUTHERS

Every few minutes or so Tracy Mason would look up from her booth at Struthers Day Thursday evening to greet an acquaintance.

The event, Mason says, functions as a “who’s who” of Struthers.

“I see people who graduated with me,” said Mason, a Poland resident who grew up in Struthers. “Some of them are here with their own children now. Some of them are here with grandchildren.”

Mason helped run a station for Struthers Parkside Church which included a bean bag toss and prizes.

Local businesses and community organizations offered games and refreshments at the 19th annual Struthers Day from 4 to 8 p.m. in Mauthe Park.

