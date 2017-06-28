WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee says the panel is asking states to reveal whether their election systems were hacked in last year’s elections.

U.S. officials have described a Russian attempt to hack into election systems in 21 states, but the Department of Homeland Security has so far declined to say which states. The FBI has confirmed intrusions into voter registration databases in Arizona and Illinois.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said at a panel hearing Wednesday that he and the panel’s Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, had written a letter “to all relevant state election officials asking that this information be made public.”

Last week, DHS official Jeanette Manfra said the department is tracking the meddling, but that it’s important to protect states’ confidentiality.