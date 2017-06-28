CLEVELAND — Cleveland.com is reporting human remains that washed ashore last week have been identified as belonging to one of the six passengers who died in a December plane crash.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, the remains were identified as 15-year-old John "Jack" Fleming of Dublin.

Fleming was with his family aboard a Cessna 525 Citation Dec. 29 when it crashed shortly after take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Also on the plane was Fleming's father, Ohio beverage distributor CEO John Fleming, 45; his brother, Andrew; their mother, Sue; and neighbors, Brian Casey, 50, and Megan Casey.

Suzanne and John T. Fleming were natives of Boardman.