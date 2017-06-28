JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Recovered remains linked to Fleming family member


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 10:29 a.m.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland.com is reporting human remains that washed ashore last week have been identified as belonging to one of the six passengers who died in a December plane crash.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, the remains were identified as 15-year-old John "Jack" Fleming of Dublin. 

Fleming was with his family aboard a Cessna 525 Citation Dec. 29 when it crashed shortly after take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. 

Also on the plane was Fleming's father, Ohio beverage distributor CEO John Fleming, 45; his brother, Andrew; their mother, Sue; and neighbors, Brian Casey, 50, and Megan Casey. 

Suzanne and John T. Fleming were natives of Boardman.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes