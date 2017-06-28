JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Online school asks Ohio court to block $60M state clawback


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 10:51 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of the nation’s largest online charter schools is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state’s efforts to recoup $60 million from the school.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is locked in a multi-pronged legal fight with the state over how attendance was counted to determine school funding.

The school of 15,000 students contends officials unfairly changed that. State officials determined ECOT didn’t provide documentation to justify about $60 million, and the State Board of Education voted to claw back the money.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, ECOT argues that the board and the Department of Education abused their discretion, and that the collection could cripple the school and should be blocked.

A spokeswoman says the department is committed to ensuring that community schools get their “correct funding.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes