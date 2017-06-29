JOBS
New Hubbard balloon shop is family endeavor


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

HUBBARD

Sharon Hayes’ new business is completely dependent on inflation.

Hayes opened Busy Bee’z Balloon Boutique, 432 N. Main St., last month.

She specializes in the namesake product – balloons – but also sells collectibles and other party supplies, including customizable gift baskets.

Hayes formerly operated Balloon Express in Brookfield, but closed that store to care for her ailing mother and mother-in-law.

The small storefront in Hubbard, which shares a white clapboard building with Joe’s Barber & Style, allows her to keep overhead costs low.

“We really enjoy being in the community,” Hayes said. “They’ve been very receptive to our little shop.”

For Hayes, the boutique is a family endeavor.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

