BOARDMAN — 17-U GIRLS
Hannah Keffler, Flying B Golf Course 75
Gillian Cerimele, Flying B Golf Course 77
Madison Horvath, Bedford Trails 80
Jenna Jacobson, Mill Creek Golf Course 84
Olivia Taylor, Avalon at Squaw Creek 84
Briney Jonda, Mill Creek Golf Course 85
Carmel Cerimele, Flying B Golf Course 87
Gabrielle Dicesare, Mill Creek Golf Course 88
Taylor Ross, Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 89
Emily Jackson, Mill Creek Golf Course 90
Emily Marcavish, Avalon at Squaw Creek 95
Elena Cammack, Mill Creek Golf Course 97
Alexandria Patrone, Mill Creek Golf Course 97
Carly Ungaro, Mill Creek Golf Course 102
Gianna Myers, Mill Creek Golf Course 111
14-U GIRLS
McKenzie Gustas, Tam O’Shanter 103
17-U BOYS
Keegan Butler, Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Bobby Jonda, Mill Creek Golf Course 76
Dean Austalosh, Oak Tree Country Club 77
John Popa, Flying B Golf Course 78
Joey Vitali, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 78
Brandon Cioffi, Hickory VFW Golf Course 80
R.J. Pozzuto, Avalon at SquawCreek 80
Anthony Clark, Riverview Golf Course 82
Andrew Murphy, Henry Stambaugh Golf Course 82
Luke Nord, The Lake Club 84
Branson Brownfield, Turkana Farms Golf Course 85
Colin Faloon, Mill Creek Golf Course 85
Alex Rapp, The Lake Club 85
Matthew Kinkela, Rolling Hills Golf Course 86
Jimmy Graham, Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88
Jacob Snyder, The Lake Club 88
Carl Desiato, Mill Creek Golf Course 90
Jonathan Hiner, Yankee Run Golf Course 92
Zavier Bokan, Mahoning Country Club 93
David Dull III, Pine Lakes Golf Course 96
Dante Flak, Mill Creek Golf Course 96
Seth Flower, Mill Creek Golf Course 96
Andy Murphy, The Lake Club 96
Pasquale Lorelli, Mill Creek Golf Course 97
Bobby Smallwood, Tippecanoe Country Club 98
Zach Linert, Tippecanoe Country Club 98
Parker Flower, Mill CreekGolf Course 105
Kyle Koziel, Mill Creek Golf Course 111
14-U BOYS
Caleb Domitrovich, Mahoning Country Club 86*
Michael Porter, Mahoning Country Club 86
Nathan Cene, Duck Creek Golf Course 93
Dominic Kapics, Duck Creek Golf Course 95
Benjamin Martin, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 96
Ryan Sam, The Lake Club 100
Gavin Pahanish, Beaver Creek Meadows 107
Patrick Howlett Jr., The Lake Club 118
