Greatest Golfer Junior qualifer scores


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 5:37 p.m.

BOARDMAN — 17-U GIRLS

Hannah Keffler, Flying B Golf Course 75

Gillian Cerimele, Flying B Golf Course 77

Madison Horvath, Bedford Trails 80

Jenna Jacobson, Mill Creek Golf Course 84

Olivia Taylor, Avalon at Squaw Creek 84

Briney Jonda, Mill Creek Golf Course 85

Carmel Cerimele, Flying B Golf Course 87

Gabrielle Dicesare, Mill Creek Golf Course 88

Taylor Ross, Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 89

Emily Jackson, Mill Creek Golf Course 90

Emily Marcavish, Avalon at Squaw Creek 95

Elena Cammack, Mill Creek Golf Course 97

Alexandria Patrone, Mill Creek Golf Course 97

Carly Ungaro, Mill Creek Golf Course 102

Gianna Myers, Mill Creek Golf Course 111

14-U GIRLS

McKenzie Gustas, Tam O’Shanter 103

17-U BOYS

Keegan Butler, Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Bobby Jonda, Mill Creek Golf Course 76

Dean Austalosh, Oak Tree Country Club 77

John Popa, Flying B Golf Course 78

Joey Vitali, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 78

Brandon Cioffi, Hickory VFW Golf Course 80

R.J. Pozzuto, Avalon at SquawCreek 80

Anthony Clark, Riverview Golf Course 82

Andrew Murphy, Henry Stambaugh Golf Course 82

Luke Nord, The Lake Club 84

Branson Brownfield, Turkana Farms Golf Course 85

Colin Faloon, Mill Creek Golf Course 85

Alex Rapp, The Lake Club 85

Matthew Kinkela, Rolling Hills Golf Course 86

Jimmy Graham, Avalon Lakes Golf Course 88

Jacob Snyder, The Lake Club 88

Carl Desiato, Mill Creek Golf Course 90

Jonathan Hiner, Yankee Run Golf Course 92

Zavier Bokan, Mahoning Country Club 93

David Dull III, Pine Lakes Golf Course 96

Dante Flak, Mill Creek Golf Course 96

Seth Flower, Mill Creek Golf Course 96

Andy Murphy, The Lake Club 96

Pasquale Lorelli, Mill Creek Golf Course 97

Bobby Smallwood, Tippecanoe Country Club 98

Zach Linert, Tippecanoe Country Club 98

Parker Flower, Mill CreekGolf Course 105

Kyle Koziel, Mill Creek Golf Course 111

14-U BOYS

Caleb Domitrovich, Mahoning Country Club 86*

Michael Porter, Mahoning Country Club 86

Nathan Cene, Duck Creek Golf Course 93

Dominic Kapics, Duck Creek Golf Course 95

Benjamin Martin, Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 96

Ryan Sam, The Lake Club 100

Gavin Pahanish, Beaver Creek Meadows 107

Patrick Howlett Jr., The Lake Club 118

  • Wins in playoff


