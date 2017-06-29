POLAND

Residents of one township neighborhood can always count on their newspaper arriving bright and early, generally no later than 7:15 a.m.

Wherever they prefer it delivered – front porch, back door, driveway – it’ll be there waiting for them.

Their copies of The Vindicator are in the reliable hands of the Ramsey family.

Now, after 25 years delivering papers to their neighborhood, Jim and Gio Ramsey of Lee Run Road will retire from their route.

“It’s just time,” said Gio.

The Ramseys’ paper route began in 1992 with sons Jim and Jeff, now age 36 and 34. At that time, The Vindicator was an afternoon paper that the kids delivered after school.

Over the last 25 years, every member of the seven-person family – plus friends and family who have come for overnight visits – has played a part in the route.

“It was a family enterprise from the beginning,” said the elder Jim.

Jim and Gio speak fondly of the route, saying that it instilled important life lessons in their kids.

