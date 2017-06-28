YOUNGSTOWN — The Campbell branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will move into the Campbell City Schools' proposed Activity Recreation and Cultural Center.

The library board expects its share of the construction costs to run about $525,000, which will cover their lease on the 3,000-square-foot space for the next 50 years. The agreement will also allow the library to move in 10 years if they are unhappy with the arrangement.

That building is expected to be open in the fall of 2019.

"It allows us to continue to serve Campbell in what I feel is a more meaningful way," said Heidi Daniel, the library's executive director.

The library closed the current Campbell branch earlier this month due to a failing roof. Daniel said they will have pop-up libraries through the summer and open a temporary branch in the Campbell Schools' D'Amato Fieldhouse at 280 6th Street this fall.

The library still plans to consolidate the Struthers and Brownlee Woods branches. The Campbell branch was included in consolidation plans prior to the arrangement with the city schools.