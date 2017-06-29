YOUNGSTOWN

The Campbell branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is committed to moving into Campbell City Schools’ proposed Activity Recreation and Cultural Center.

“It allows us to continue to serve Campbell in what I feel is a more meaningful way,” said Heidi Daniel, the library’s executive director.

The library board voted to approve the move at a special meeting Wednesday morning.

Campbell Superintendent Matthew Bowen envisions the Activity Recreation and Cultural Center, or ARCC, as a community hub.

Phase I, expected to be open in the fall 2019, is to include two regulation basketball courts, a 160-meter track and classrooms for a STEM school operated by the Mahoning County Education Service Center and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in addition to the library branch. Phases II and III would add multipurpose rooms and an auditorium.

The building will be along state Route 616 near the district’s K-7 school. It’s also a good location for residents of Coitsville and Lowellville, Daniel said. The library does not have branches in those communities.

