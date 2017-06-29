BOARDMAN

A township man who police said was “highly impaired” was arrested twice within a few hours this morning.

The first incident leading to the arrest of Christopher Perry, 20, of Mathews Road, occurred shortly after midnight at a gas station on Market Street. Police were called in reference to intoxicated people sitting in the parking lot for an extended period.

Police found two people in a vehicle that was emitting “an odor of fresh marijuana,” according to a report. The driver, Perry, told police that he and the passenger were “just chilling and eating Doritos,” but police observed that both Perry and the 15-year-old passenger had red and watery eyes, dilated pupils, slurred speech and sluggish movements.

“It appeared that both males were extremely impaired and had recently smoked marijuana,” said police.

Asked for his identification, Perry reportedly handed over a bank card. At one point, he reportedly slumped over the wheel and could not be immediately revived, leading police to call an ambulance. After about a minute, he regained consciousness on his own. He reportedly admitted that he had taken previously taken a Xanax pill.

While he was being booked at the police station, police determined he was “too highly impaired to care for himself” and released him to emergency medical workers, who transported him to an area hospital.

Perry’s night didn’t end there, however, as he was again picked up by township police shortly before 4 a.m.

Read more of his story in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.