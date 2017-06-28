BOARDMAN — Township police arrested the same man twice within a few hours this morning.

The first incident leading to the arrest of Christopher Perry, 20, of Mathews Road, occurred shortly after midnight at a gas station on Market Street. Police were called in reference to intoxicated people sitting in the parking lot for an extended period of time and periodically coming back into the store.

Perry, the driver of a vehicle in which police found two occupants, was arrested for contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a minor after police reportedly found evidence of marijuana use. The other person in the car was 15 years old.

Perry was transported to an area hospital after he was booked by police. Police reported that he briefly passed out in his vehicle, then during booking kept asking the same questions and forgetting the answers.

Police determined that he was "too highly impaired to properly care for himself," according to a report.

Then, shortly before 4 a.m., Perry was again picked up by police.

According to a report, an officer stopped Perry after observing his vehicle stopped on U.S. Route 224 with a turn signal on. When Perry started driving again, he reportedly went 6 m.p.h., then stopped after striking a curb.

Perry was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Perry reported admitted that he had smoked marijuana and taken Xanax.