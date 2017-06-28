JOBS
Attorney: Family investigated in 8 killings has cooperated


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 9:22 a.m.

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for a family that is now the focus of the investigation into the slayings of eight members of a different family in Ohio says his clients are being harassed by the attorney general’s office despite their cooperation.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports attorney John Clark says the Wagner family provided laptops, phones and DNA samples to investigators and agreed to be interviewed about the Rhoden family slayings in Pike County in April 2016.

The Wagner family lived in Ohio at the time of the killings but moved to Alaska this year.

Last week, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader issued a statement asking for information about the Wagners and included their photos.

DeWine wouldn’t say why investigators have a “special focus” on the Wagners.

