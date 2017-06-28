JOBS
ACTION sponsoring discussion on racism with Youngstown mayoral candidates


Published: Wed, June 28, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

ACTION is sponsoring a panel discussion on racism with the Youngstown mayoral candidates at 9:15 a.m. July 11 at the St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Ave.

Democratic nominee Jamael Tito Brown and independents Sean McKinney and Janet Tarpley have confirmed they will attend. Cecil Monroe, also an independent, hasn’t confirmed.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP by July 9 by calling 330-941-0475 or by email at taulen@aol.com.

