AUSTINTOWN — Two West Virginia women are accused of stealing cosmetics from the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. Tuesday.

Josie Nida, 18, of Dunbar, W.Va., and Haley Bays, 18, of South Charleston, W.Va., were charged with theft after a Walmart loss prevention officer said they stole $170 of merchandise.

The loss prevention officer told police she saw them remove items from their packaging and put them into a purse. They purchased other items in the store's self-checkout lane and reportedly left without paying for the concealed items.

The suspects were taken to the Mahoning County jail.