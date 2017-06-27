WARREN — Derwin R. Norman Jr., 21, of Autumn Drive Northwest, was sentenced to 28 months in prison today for crimes committed against a girl, 15, who went missing from a Youngstown group home Feb. 28 and was found March 8 at a house on Wade Street in Niles.

Norman pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, compelling prostitution and felony escape.

Authorities say the girl, from Ashtabula County, was taken to a juvenile facility after being found in Niles.

The Youngstown Police Department issued a notice early March 8 about the girl being a missing and endangered teen.