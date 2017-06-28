You won’t be seeing double at Valley Christian football games this year. There will be not one, but two head coaches patrolling the sidelines this fall for the Eagles.

Jeff Hether, last year’s offensive coordinator and Jomont Ware, last year’s associate head coach, will try to turn around the program that went 2-7 a year ago.

“[Athletic Director Dolph] Carroll approached us about it and we said ‘Sure. Why not?’” Ware said. “Me and [Hether] are good friends. We’re kind of like brothers.”

Hether will oversee the offense while Ware will oversee the defense, along with their respective coordinators. The two both believe the partnership will flourish in part because of their similar styles.

“We are exactly the same,” Hether said. “We probably talk 4-5 times a day too and see each other three times a week. We’ll be like ‘What do you think about this?’ It’s good that we’re that close. We’ll both be on the same page.”

