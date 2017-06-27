YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an East Lucius Avenue man who called two women to film his interaction with police after he was pulled over about 5:10 p.m. Monday on the South Side was wanted on several warrants from Trumbull County.

Police pulled over a car driven by Aaron Wright Jr., 30, at Homewood and East Indianola avenues for running a stop sign. Reports said when an officer tried to talk to Wright, he refused to give the officer any information and also asked for a supervisor to be called, as Wright said he knew his rights. That officer also smelled marijuana in the car, reports said.

A supervisor arrived who also smelled marijuana and Wright refused to get out of the car while he talked on a cell phone. A few minutes later, two women pulled up and began filming police on their phones and Wright told officers he called them to record the traffic stop, reports said.

Wright refused repeatedly to get out of the car until he was told he would be physically removed, reports said. Reports said Wright has a suspended license and when police searched the car because of the marijuana smell they found a bag of marijuana and a marijuana cigar. A records check also revealed Wright has warrants out of Trumbull County for engaging in corrupt activity and other charges.

Wright was booked in the Mahoning County jail on the warrants and charges of obstructing official business, driving under suspension, failure to disclose personal information and possession of marijuana.