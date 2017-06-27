JOBS
Time Bank Mahoning Watershed potluck set


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 10:37 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Time Bank Mahoning Watershed will have its monthly potluck mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., parking and entrance in the back. Meet fellow Time Bank members, bring a dish to share, and learn about service exchange possibilities. Bring chili, soup, casserole dish, salad or favorite bread/grain or dessert to share. There is a fully-functional kitchen on-site should you wish to prepare your dish. Hot cider, cocoa or coffee will be available at 5:30 p.m, Bring your own place settings with mugs, bowls and spoons. Go green!

Learn about our service exchange program. Earn Bonus Credits. If you have a talent or presentation, take the stage for your five minute act Bring your friends and introduce them to our Time Banking community.

