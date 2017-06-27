JOBS
Three women faces charges related to patient abuse in Boardman


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 5:12 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Three women are facing charges in Mahoning County Area Court here in connection with an investigation into an incident at a township nursing facility that was conducted by the state attorney general’s health care fraud section.

Brenda Lamancusa, 40, of Girard, is charged with patient abuse/gross neglect; Johonna Hull, 28, of East Liverpool is charged with tampering with records and patient abuse/gross neglect; and Beth Bowman, 51, of Wellsville is charged with tampering with records and patient abuse/gross neglect.

The incident leading to the criminal charges reportedly occurred on June 29, 2015.

