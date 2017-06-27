BOARDMAN — Three suspects who were arrested during a drug raid at a Wildwood Drive house last week appeared in court today for arraignment.

Michael Forgach, 41, appeared with an attorney and pleaded not guilty to charges of permitting drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Joseph M. Houser continued the bond that he previously posted, but warned Forgach that he would be "tempted" to revoke it if Forgach incurs any additional criminal charges.

Dawond Roddy, 31, pleaded not guilty to the same charges. The judge set his bond at $2,500, cash or surety. He remains an inmate at the Mahoning County jail.

Syrena Whitfield, 25, also an inmate at the jail, pleaded not guilty to the same charges, as well as a charge of inducing panic. The judge set her bond at $3,500, cash or surety.

The court will appoint lawyers for Roddy and Whitfield.

The charges stem from a raid conducted by township police at 120 Wildwood Drive on Friday.

Police reportedly found a slew of drug-related items in the house, as well as suspected heroin.

It was the third time since March police have searched the house.