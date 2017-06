WARREN

The Trumbull Art Gallery, 158-162 N. Park Ave., is featuring future artists from the Lakeview Local School District as part of Summerfest 2017. Their works are exhibited in TAG’s main gallery show until Friday.

Lakeview art teachers Jeff Piper and Jennifer Welshhans curated the show, which includes their students’ works as well as those of fellow art teacher Michael Labbiento.