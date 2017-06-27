JOBS
Summer piano ensemble recital


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 10:40 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University summer piano ensemble workshop closing recital will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Bliss Recital Hall. The workshop includes piano majors from Dana School of Music and advanced pianists from the community who learn music for four hands at one piano, at two pianos as well as at piano and organ. All participants rehearse and perform with other participants. Founder and director of the program is Sean Baran.

