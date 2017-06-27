AUSTINTOWN

A man faces a theft charge after being accused of stealing an air conditioner from Walmart Monday afternoon.

Stephen Medved, 48, of Youngstown, reportedly told a greeter at the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. that he didn't have a receipt for the air conditioner in his cart because he came in with the item.

A loss prevention officer told police that security footage shows him loading it into his cart at the store. Medved reportedly left without paying.

Medved was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.