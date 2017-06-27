JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

Stealing an air conditioner is not cool


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 12:32 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A man faces a theft charge after being accused of stealing an air conditioner from Walmart Monday afternoon.

Stephen Medved, 48, of Youngstown, reportedly told a greeter at the Walmart at 6001 Mahoning Ave. that he didn't have a receipt for the air conditioner in his cart because he came in with the item.

A loss prevention officer told police that security footage shows him loading it into his cart at the store. Medved reportedly left without paying.

Medved was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes