HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials at Alabama military post say a lockdown has been lifted after initial reports of active shooter.

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told reporters that he had heard of no casualties or arrests.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said earlier the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise. In a tweet announcing the possible shooter, the base said: “Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.”

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.