Restaurateur Anthony Saadey dead at 69


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 11:24 p.m.

Longtime Boardman restaurateur Anthony Saadey, 69, of Canfield, owner of Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, died Tuesday in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He had been ill for some time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wasko Funeral Home. Services are at 3 p.m. Friday in St. Maron Church in Youngstown, where the family will greet friends from noon to 3 p.m.

Saadey was well-liked and respected by his peers in the restaurant business and others in the Mahoning Valley.

Read what they had to say about him in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

