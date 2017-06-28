YOUNGSTOWN

The public got a close-up look at the restored copper statues taken from atop the Mahoning County Courthouse, downtown.

After the ground-level display in front of the courthouse this morning, they were hoisted this afternoon back to their pedestal on the roof of the 106-year-old building, which is undergoing restoration.

During that display, county commissioners met in the courthouse rotunda.

“This is a beautiful building, over 100 years old. The statues on the top of the building are the crown jewel,” said Commissioner Anthony Traficanti. Seeing their return to the courthouse “is a highlight of my career,” he told the meeting audience.

The three hollow statues, which were restored after being removed from the roof in October 2010, are named “Justice” on the left, “Strength and Authority” in the center and “Law” on the right.

They were displayed on a flatbed trailer in the southbound curb lane of Market Street, which was closed to motor vehicles in front of the courthouse for the occasion.

Their statues' heads, which had to be removed for highway bridge clearance purposes, were bolted back on immediately after their downtown arrival early today.

