YOUNGSTOWN — CEO Krish Mohip has denied the board of education the right to authorize resolutions that would have allowed participation in the Ohio School Board Association Legal Assistant Fund.

Mohip had his denial delivered by Stephen Stohla, Youngstown City Schools interim superintendent.

"The actions of the board are advisory unless the CEO has delegated specific powers to the board," Stohla read from Mohip's address.

"As to 'operational issues' of the district, as you are aware, he has not done so yet. ... Mr. Mohip is not yet certain that he will allow the school district or its employees to support the board's request to either fund or accept funding from this organization if the goal is to fight the CEO turnaround plan."