Mahoning commissioners OK sale of former jail to YSU


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 11:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Commissioners this morning adopted a resolution to sell the county's former minimum security jail on Commerce Street to Youngstown State University for $525,000 for use as an innovation center.

They also authorized an application along with YSU for a $2 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for renovation of that building.

The advanced manufacturing lab, which has been in the planning stages for two years, will be known as the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center.

The former minimum security jail is now used as a staging area for the county sheriff's day reporting inmate work detail.

