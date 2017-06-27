900
Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
Cerimele Gillian Flying B Golf Course
910
Ross Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
Patrone Alexandria Mill Creek Golf Course
920
Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek
Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
Horvath Madison Bedford Trails
930
Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course
Dicesare Gabrielle Mill Creek Golf Course
Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course
940
Cammack Elena Mill Creek Golf Course
Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course
Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
950
Ungaro Carly Mill Creek Golf Course
Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter
1000
Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club
Rapp Alex Lake Club
Dull III David Pine Lakes Golf Course
1010
Snyder Jacob Lake Club
Flak Dante Mill Creek Golf Course
Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
1020
Butler Keegan Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course
Graham Jimmy Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
1030
Strollo Rebell Youngstown Country Club
Devine Sean Mill Creek Golf Course
Murphy Andrew Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
1040
Brownfield Branson Turkana Farms Golf Course
Nord Luke Lake Club
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
1050
Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
Popa John Flying B Golf Course
Pozzuto Rj Avalon at Squaw Creek
1100
Cioffi Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course
Clark Anthony Riverview Golf Course
Desiato Carl Mill Creek Golf Course
1110
Flower Seth Mill Creek Golf Course
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Faloon Colin Mill Creek Golf Course
1120
Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course
Flower Parker Mill Creek Golf Course
Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
1130
Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club
Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course
1140
Lorelli Pasquale Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course
Murphy Andy Lake Club
1150
Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club
Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
1200
Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Howlett Jr Patrick Lake Club
1210
Sam Ryan Lake Club
Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek
Pahanish Gavin Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.