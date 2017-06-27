JOBS
Greatest Juniors: Wednesday tee times at Mill Creek


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 4:20 p.m.

900

Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course  

Cerimele Gillian Flying B Golf Course  

910

Ross Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club  

Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

Patrone Alexandria Mill Creek Golf Course

920

Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek  

Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course  

Horvath Madison Bedford Trails  

930

Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course  

Dicesare Gabrielle Mill Creek Golf Course  

Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course  

940

Cammack Elena Mill Creek Golf Course  

Jackson Emily Mill Creek Golf Course  

Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek  

950

Ungaro Carly Mill Creek Golf Course  

Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter  

Gustas Mckenzie Tam O'Shanter  

1000

Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club  

Rapp Alex Lake Club  

Dull III David Pine Lakes Golf Course  

1010

Snyder Jacob Lake Club  

Flak Dante Mill Creek Golf Course  

Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course  

1020

Butler Keegan Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course  

Graham Jimmy Avalon Lakes Golf Course  

Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

1030

Strollo Rebell Youngstown Country Club  

Devine Sean Mill Creek Golf Course  

Murphy Andrew Henry Stambaugh Golf Course  

1040

Brownfield Branson Turkana Farms Golf Course  

Nord Luke Lake Club  

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club  

1050

Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club  

Popa John Flying B Golf Course  

Pozzuto Rj Avalon at Squaw Creek  

1100

Cioffi Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course  

Clark Anthony Riverview Golf Course  

Desiato Carl Mill Creek Golf Course  

1110

Flower Seth Mill Creek Golf Course  

Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course  

Faloon Colin Mill Creek Golf Course  

1120

Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course  

Flower Parker Mill Creek Golf Course  

Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course  

1130

Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club  

Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course  

1140

Lorelli Pasquale Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course  

Murphy Andy Lake Club  

1150

Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course  

Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club  

Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

1200

Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course  

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club  

Howlett Jr Patrick Lake Club  

1210

Sam Ryan Lake Club  

Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek  

Pahanish Gavin Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

