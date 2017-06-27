JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

Famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey files again for bankruptcy


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 2:02 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing last year.

The attorney, whose high-profile clients have included O.J. Simpson, discharged more than $4 million in debt to the Internal Revenue Service in the previous case.

His bankruptcy attorney said Tuesday the new filing aims to resolve liens on his Maine home, personal property, pensions and book royalties and to set up a payment plan.

Bailey was one of Simpson’s attorneys during the former NFL star’s 1995 murder trial, which ended in his acquittal in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend.

Bailey also defended a man who claimed to be the Boston Strangler, as well as Dr. Sam Sheppard, who was accused of killing his pregnant wife in Ohio.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes