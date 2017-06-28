YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners on Tuesday authorized the sale of the county’s former minimum security jail to Youngstown State University for $525,000 for use as a collaborative innovation center.

They also authorized a co-application with YSU for a $2 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for renovation of that building.

The advanced manufacturing lab, which has been in the planning stages for two years, will be known as the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center.

“It’s an excellent thing for the county. I think it’s a way to train our citizens in the trades and to actually bring businesses here that would be able to partner with that. I think the university’s doing a lot of good things, and it’s nice that the county can partner with them on that,” said Audrey C. Tillis, executive director of the county commissioners.

“It will enable us to establish an advanced manufacturing technology training center,” Mike Hripko, YSU’s associate vice president for research, said of the commissioners’ action.

“We’ll be well-positioned to train next-generation manufacturing workers in skills that manufacturers are looking for, such as 3-D printing, electronics assembly, advanced welding, machining and robotics,” he added.

Read more about the plans in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.