YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s only public swimming pool will finally open today.

The Northside Pool on Belmont Avenue was supposed to open June 12, but couldn’t because of a lack of lifeguards.

The city now has enough lifeguards and will open the pool at 1 p.m. today. The pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with Aug. 11 being the last day. It was supposed to originally close Aug. 4.

The cost to swim is $1 for those 17 years of age and younger and $2 for those who are at least 18 years old.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.