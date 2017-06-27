JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

City pool - FINALLY - opens today at 1 p.m.


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s only public swimming pool will finally open today.

The Northside Pool on Belmont Avenue was supposed to open June 12, but couldn’t because of a lack of lifeguards.

The city now has enough lifeguards and will open the pool at 1 p.m. today. The pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with Aug. 11 being the last day. It was supposed to originally close Aug. 4.

The cost to swim is $1 for those 17 years of age and younger and $2 for those who are at least 18 years old.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes