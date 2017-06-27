NILES

From 7 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Thursday, state Route 46 between U.S. Route 422 and state Route 82 will have various nightly lane restrictions for microresurfacing. During this time, access to and from businesses in the Eastwood Mall area will be closed for about one hour to allow the microresurfacing to cure.

This work is part of a $1.9 million project to microsurface portions of state Routes 11, 45 and 46 in Trumbull County. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July.