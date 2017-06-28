YOUNGSTOWN

Children’s book illustrator, author and artist Dar James led a nature-inspired afternoon with Paul C. Bunn Elementary students Tuesday.

Students painted then planted garden artwork around their school garden – adding what they thought the garden needed.

Retired teachers helped spruce up the garden while students created their garden art.

Retired teacher Samie Winick said retirees have been maintaining the garden since 2003.

“We’re lucky to have summer school this summer so the kids get to come out and kind of help,” she said.

Winick said she is excited to hang a gallery wall of the students’ art among the various sections of the garden. It will be titled “Bunn in Bloom.”

