Area residents celebrate Youngstown's birthday with party,tour


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

At just a week-and-a-half old, Virginia Freeze was celebrating 221 years of Youngstown Tuesday.

She may not have known it, but around her was a celebration with balloons, cake and the birthday song.

Her brothers, Edward, 5, and Isaac, 3, donned party hats, ate cake and blew birthday party blowouts with their parents, Jim and Grace.

The West Side residents were a part of more than 100 in attendance at Downtown Youngstown Partnership’s “Happy Birthday, Youngstown” event at Tyler History Center on Federal Street.

“We love downtown,” said Jim Freeze, executive director of Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries. “We try to get down here as much as we can.”

The Partnership, Youngstown CityScape and Mahoning Valley Historical Society joined forces to throw the party for the city on the day John Young came to the area for the first time in 1796.

The party was made to be both fun and informative and included a walking tour of downtown to show off some of the history and talk about the future of several structures.

