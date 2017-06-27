Special to The Vindicator
During the May meeting of the GFWC Ohio NED Austintown Junior Women’s League, members and guests heard a presentation on human trafficking by Sister Dorothy Kundracik of the Ursuline Sisters and her associate, Stephanie Zapka. Those in attendance were instructed in the importance of recognizing, reporting, rescuing and restoring victims of human trafficking. Also that evening, one-year members of the AJWL were recognized and received certificates and lapel pins. More photos and information can be found on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AJWL2014. Above, one-year members, from left, are Genevieve Bodnar, Jennifer Lambert, Ryanne Lambert, Lynn Larson, President Kathy Rusback, Eileen Lozier, Janette Dillon and Joann Sulenski. At right, second vice-president, Marcia Denamen; first vice-president, Linda Jones; President Kathy Rusback, Sister Kundracik and Zapka.
