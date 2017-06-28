JOBS
3 women charged in 2015 patient death at Greenbrier


Published: Tue, June 27, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Three women are charged in a patient death at a township nursing home after a state investigation.

Johonna Hull, 28, of Canfield is charged with tampering with records and patient abuse/gross neglect; Brenda Lamancusa, 40, of Girard is charged with patient abuse/gross neglect; and Beth Bowman, 51, of Wellsville is charged with tampering with records and patient abuse/neglect.

The charges stem from an incident reported June 29, 2015, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center on South Avenue.

Michael McBride, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, said the charges relate to the death of a patient at the facility.

“Evidence indicated, and the autopsy showed, that a gentleman ... was mistakenly given the wrong medication,” said McBride, noting that the victim was about 70 years old. “Ultimately he passed away.

Read more about the case in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

