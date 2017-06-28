BOARDMAN

Three suspects who were arrested during a drug raid at a Wildwood Drive house last week pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from that operation.

Michael Forgach, 41, Syrena Whitfield, 25, and Dawond Roddy, 31, appeared in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment on charges of permitting drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Whitfield is charged with inducing panic in an April 29 incident in which she reportedly suffered a drug overdose at the Wildwood house.

The charges against the three stem from a search of 120 Wildwood Drive on Friday, which marked the third time township police have raided it since March. The search reportedly turned up a slew of drug-related items, including more than 100 syringes and suspected heroin.

