WARREN — Two people indicted this week in separate murder cases were both arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court today, and bonds of $1 million were set for each.

Austin Burke, 18, was indicted on aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firarm.

Burke is accused of killing Brandon Sample, 22, of Garfield Avenue Northeast, who was reported missing by his family June 12.

In the other murder case, Lynette Talley, 64, of Southern Boulevard is charged in the May 8 death of Amari D. Allen, 3, who suffered of a traumatic brain injury after being at Talley’s home.

Talley was serving as a foster parent for the child at the time.

Both Burke and Talley pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Talley’s charges are murder, felonious assault and two counts of child endangering.