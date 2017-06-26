JOBS
YNDC seeks applicants for AmeriCorps


Published: Mon, June 26, 2017 @ 2:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is seeking applicants for AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps members serve with YNDC to board up, clean up, cut grass, and repair and rehabilitate vacant homes in our neighborhoods.

Members serve approximately 40 hours per week for a three- to six-month term, with an option to serve an additional term with good performance.

Members receive a living allowance of approximately $1,000 per month to help make ends meet while serving. Upon successful completion of service, members are eligible to receive a Segal Education Award, which can be used to pay for college or student loans.

