BOARDMAN — A woman who was arrested during a police raid on Wildwood Drive Friday suffered a drug overdose at the residence in April, according to a police report.

Township police have charged Syrena Whitfield, 25, of 120 Wildwood Drive, with inducing panic in connection with the April 29 incident.

According to the report, police were called to the address about 10 a.m. that day for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw Michael Forgach, 41, who also was arrested during Friday's raid, running out of the house and "frantically waving his arms" at the police.

Whitfield reportedly was lying unconscious in the driveway while two women, later identified as relatives of Whitfield, attempted to give her CPR. Police revived her with two doses of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Township police raided the Wildwood house for the third time since March on Friday, reportedly finding suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in the house.

Forgach, Whitfield, and Dawond Roddy, 31, who also lives there, were arrested on numerous drug charges.