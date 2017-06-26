JOBS
Trumbull Memorial names new president


Published: Mon, June 26, 2017 @ 4:59 p.m.

WARREN

Trumbull Memorial Hospital, a Steward Family Hospital, has named Ron Bierman as hospital president.

Bierman previously served as the CEO of Affinity Medical Center from 2008-2016, CEO for Tenet Healthcare facilities from 2005-2007, and CEO for Health Management Associates facilities from 1998-2005.

“I am excited to continue the next chapter of my career in the Mahoning Valley,” said Bierman. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and toward being a part of the new model of health care that is being brought to this community through our recent affiliation with Steward Health Care.”

Bierman earned his master’s of business administration from the University of Miami, and received his bachelor’s in health care administration and master’s of science in education from Florida International University.

Boston-based Steward Health Care LLC purchased Trumbull Memorial, Northside Medical Center in Youngstown and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland from Community Health System in May.

