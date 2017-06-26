YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets went on sale this morning for the Aug. 5 Summer Jam concert at Covelli Centre, featuring Doug E. Fresh, Shock G., Rufus Blaq, Lords of the Underground and Nice and Smooth.

They are priced at $29, $49, $69 and $85.

Tickets went on sale Saturday for the Aug. 24 Zac Brown concert at Stambaugh Stadium. Prices are $49.50, $85.50 and $99.50.

To purchase tickets for either show, go to ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000 or stop at the Covelli box office on East Front Street, downtown.